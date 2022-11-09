Duane Peters defeats Clyde Garland to win fourth term as Brazos County Judge

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County voters were tasked with choosing a judge to serve for the next for years.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters garnered 72% of the vote against opponent Clyde Garland, who had a noteworthy turnout for a Libertarian candidate in Brazos County.

Peters has served the Bryan-College Station community for more than three decades. After graduating from Texas A&M University Peters served in the Bryan Fire Department for seven years, before working his way up to lieutenant, in 1979. After a short time away from public service to take over the family ranching business, Peters served as a Brazos County Constable from 1993 until 2002. In 2002 Peters was elected to serve on the Brazos County Commissioners Court representing Precinct 2 from 2002 to 2010. In 2010, Peters was elected as the Brazos County Judge and has served in this capacity since.

“It has been the honor of my life serving the residents of Brazos County for the past 28 years. In the past couple of years we have faced particularly difficult challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, economic downturns, and Winter Storm Uri. As a community, we have faced challenges together and come out stronger. I would appreciate your support and prayers as I seek a final term as the Brazos County Judge. Thank you and God bless you, God bless Texas, and God bless America.”

Peters says he’s excited about the future of the commissioner’s court and looks forward to welcoming in two new commissioners.

”I think it’s going to be really positive for Brazos County. I think we’ll be able to go back to working together and having a really good relationship on the court and I’m looking forward to it,” said Peters.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.