Duane Peters defeats Clyde Garland to win fourth term as Brazos County Judge

Brazos County Judge candidates incumbent Duane Peters and Liberterian candidate Clyde Garland.
Brazos County Judge candidates incumbent Duane Peters and Liberterian candidate Clyde Garland.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County voters were tasked with choosing a judge to serve for the next for years.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters garnered 72% of the vote against opponent Clyde Garland, who had a noteworthy turnout for a Libertarian candidate in Brazos County.

Peters has served the Bryan-College Station community for more than three decades. After graduating from Texas A&M University Peters served in the Bryan Fire Department for seven years, before working his way up to lieutenant, in 1979. After a short time away from public service to take over the family ranching business, Peters served as a Brazos County Constable from 1993 until 2002. In 2002 Peters was elected to serve on the Brazos County Commissioners Court representing Precinct 2 from 2002 to 2010. In 2010, Peters was elected as the Brazos County Judge and has served in this capacity since.

Peters says he’s excited about the future of the commissioner’s court and looks forward to welcoming in two new commissioners.

”I think it’s going to be really positive for Brazos County. I think we’ll be able to go back to working together and having a really good relationship on the court and I’m looking forward to it,” said Peters.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bryan Police Department is investigating two sexual assaults this weekend that occurred in...
Bryan police urges residents to take precautions following sexual assaults
Reginald Carter, 28 (left) and Ra Mond Carter, 24 (right)
2 arrested after College Station man beaten, robbed in home
The College Station Police Department is addressing concerns from residents, students, and...
In wake of sexual assaults in Bryan, police address rumors, concerns, other crimes
Bryan police are looking at home security videos that show someone attempting to access locked...
Bryan police looking at home security camera clips in hunt for attacker
The 18-wheeler reportedly crashed through the barrier railing and into a ditch
18-wheeler crashes into ditch on Highway 21

Latest News

Brazos County Roads
Brazos County voters split on transportation propositions
Voting Booth
Bond elections met with mixed results in Brazos County
Democrat Wanda Watson and Republican Timothy Delasandro are running for Brazos County...
Watson defeats Delasandro to win term as next Brazos County Pct.4 commissioner
City of Bryan elects new mayor, councilmembers