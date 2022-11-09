Duane Peters defeats Clyde Garland to win fourth term as Brazos County Judge
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County voters were tasked with choosing a judge to serve for the next for years.
Brazos County Judge Duane Peters garnered 72% of the vote against opponent Clyde Garland, who had a noteworthy turnout for a Libertarian candidate in Brazos County.
Peters has served the Bryan-College Station community for more than three decades. After graduating from Texas A&M University Peters served in the Bryan Fire Department for seven years, before working his way up to lieutenant, in 1979. After a short time away from public service to take over the family ranching business, Peters served as a Brazos County Constable from 1993 until 2002. In 2002 Peters was elected to serve on the Brazos County Commissioners Court representing Precinct 2 from 2002 to 2010. In 2010, Peters was elected as the Brazos County Judge and has served in this capacity since.
Peters says he’s excited about the future of the commissioner’s court and looks forward to welcoming in two new commissioners.
”I think it’s going to be really positive for Brazos County. I think we’ll be able to go back to working together and having a really good relationship on the court and I’m looking forward to it,” said Peters.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.