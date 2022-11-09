How to donate to the KBTX Food for Families Food Drive
Donations can be made at the drop sites, online or by text
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The holidays are a time when family and friends come together to celebrate, but for some families it’s a time that highlights their needs. As KBTX prepares for the holidays, we invite you and your family to join us Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the Brazos Center in Bryan for the 26th Annual Food For Families Food Drive.
This day of giving works to alleviate hunger in the Brazos Valley by stocking food banks around the area. Shop any of your local grocery stores using the list below as a guide to help you support this incredible effort that benefits the mobile pantry operated by the Brazos Valley Food Bank. BVFB works to eliminate hunger by distributing food and grocery products through a network of nonprofit organizations while also providing education and community awareness on issues of hunger
This year KBTX has expanded the number of drop sites. You can drop canned goods, non-perishable items and monetary donations at the following locations:
- Brazos Center in Bryan
- 6 a.m.- 7 p.m.
- Son-Shine Outreach Center in Madisonville
- 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Pridgeon Community Center in Franklin
- 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Hearne Railroad Museum Depot in Hearne
- 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- St. Mary’s, Lady of the Lourdes Catholic Church Hall in Caldwell
- 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Citizens State Bank in Navasota
- 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Washington County Expo in Brenham
- 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.
If you can’t make it out to one of our drop sites on Wednesday, donations can still be made online or by text. Text KBTXFFF and the county name to 313131 to donate to the KBTX Food for Families Food Drive. Please note, there must be a space between KBTXFFF and the county name.
- KBTXFFF BRAZOS
- KBTXFFF BURLESON
- KBTXFFF GRIMES
- KBTXFFF MADISON
- KBTXFFF ROBERTSON
- KBTXFFF WASHINGTON
Here are the items the Brazos Valley Food Bank is asking for, remember only canned goods and non-perishable items will be accepted.
|Beans (canned or dried)
|Vegetables (canned)
|Canned Meats
|Cereal (family & individual size)
|Cereal Bars
|Chili
|Coffee
|Diapers (child & adult)
|Flour
|Fruits (canned)
|Fruit Cups (shelf stable)
|Mac N’ Cheese
|Granola Bars
|Jam/Jelly
|Juice Boxes (individual)
|Ketchup & Mustard
|Vienna Sausages (pop top)
|Oatmeal
|Paper Towels
|Peanut Butter
|Pudding (shelf stable)
|Rice
|Ravioli
|Pasta
|Sugar
|Soup
|Toilet Paper
|Tuna
|Tuna/Chicken salad kits
|Bottled Water
