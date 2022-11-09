If you like the warmth, get it while you can!

Sure was a gorgeous start to the day. Now, you’re likely in one of a couple different camps: You either LOVE this spring-like, 80 degree afternoon, slightly humid weather, or you’re wanting to know, “WHERE IS MY FALL WEATHER?”

If you’re in the latter camp, MOST of the 10 day forecast is for you. The next couple afternoons feature highs in the mid 80s, and a healthy breeze each afternoon. But a big weathermaker is already on the move and headed our way by Veterans Day. A few things to fine tune here: Whether we see any rain from this system (looking more likely), and HOW COLD we get behind it. Right now, both are trending in the right direction if you’re wanting some chili/gumbo/soup making weather. Highest chance for rain looks to come late morning through mid-afternoon Veterans Day, with a blustery, chilly start to the weekend. Cool air looks to have some staying power, perhaps even lasting all the way through NEXT week.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High: 85. Wind: SE 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Fog possible by sunrise. Low: 64. Wind SE 0-5 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: 82. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Areas of fog by sunrise. Low: 65. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.