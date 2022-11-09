Iola tops Normangee in four sets to advance to regional semifinals

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - No. 3 Iola volleyball beat No. 11 Normangee 21-25, 25-17, 27-25, 25-15 in the regional quarterfinal round of the UIL 2A Playoffs Tuesday night in Franklin.

The Lady Bulldogs beat the Lady Panthers in four sets all three times they played this season. Iola was the 2 seed and Normangee was the 3 seed out of a tough District 22.

Iola advances to the regional semifinals to take on Beckville.

