John Nichols wins College Station Mayor, 3 new councilmen elected

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The current College Station mayor will be replaced by John Nichols when his term expires at the Nov. 21 council meeting.

Nichols, a long time councilman, ran against two political newcomers, Rick Robison and Jacob Randolph.

With all precincts reporting the final tally was:

John Nichols: 13,297 (63.52%)

Rick Robison: 5,314 (25.39%)

Jacob Randolph: 2,321 (11.09%)

Since Nichols gave up his Place 5 seat on the College Station City Council, Bob Yancy will now replace him.

He ran against retired judge Willie Blackmon and graphic designer Nicole Gallucci.

With all precincts reporting the final tally was:

Bob Yancy: 10,494 (52.14%)

Nicole Gallucci: 6,996 (34.76%)Willie Blackmon: 2,636 (13.10%)

Willie Blackmon: 2,636 (13.10%)

The Place 1 seat was up for grabs since Bob Brick’s term was up. Mark Smith will take that place on the city council.

With all precincts reporting the final tally was:

Mark Smith: 11,269 (56.87%)

Aaron Collins: 8,545 (43.13%)

The Place 2 Councilman, John Crompton, chose not to seek reelection. He will be replaced by William Wright.

With all precincts reporting the final tally was:

William Wright: 10,234 (52.42%)

David Lavine: 9,289 (47.58%)

