The Joni Taylor era set to begin Thursday at Reed Arena

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is set to tip off the Joni Taylor era against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. inside Reed Arena.

Taylor starts her first season with the Aggies as the eighth women’s basketball head coach in program history. Named 2021 SEC Coach of the Year, Taylor coached the Georgia women’s basketball team for seven years, collecting 140 victories and 64 wins in Southeastern Conference play.

The Aggies return eight from last year’s squad, including Aaliyah Patty who led the team in rebounds (7.4) and blocks (1.4) per game. Patty is the lone player on the roster with over 100 games played in their career. Sydnee Roby (79) and McKinzie Green (70) both boast 70-or-more.

Texas A&M comes in as the second-youngest team in the SEC. Taylor brought with her from Georgia the No. 7 recruiting class in the country. Freshmen Janiah Barker and Sydney Bowles were the No. 3 and No. 37 recruits in the nation last year, respectively, with Tineya Hylton and Mya Petticord both being newcomers to Aggieland.

Series

Thursday’s match-up is the sixth all-time meeting between Texas A&M and A&M-Corpus Christi as the Maroon & White leads the series with a 6-0 record, including a season-opening win against the Islanders to open the 2021-22 campaign.

How to Keep up & Parking

Thursday’s game will be streamed on SECN+ with live stats here. Fans can also listen on The Zone 1150 AM/93.7 FM with Steve Miller and Katy Lee on the call. Parking for women’s basketball games is free to the public.

