Local high school seniors begin signing college letters of intent

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The November national signing period has begun and College Station Athletic Coordinator Stoney Pryor announced that seven Cougars will play college athletics.

Ava Martindale will continue her volleyball career at the University of Texas El Paso. Benjamin Patranella is headed to Cisco College to play baseball. Lady Cougar basketball standout Jaeden McMillin is bound for Newman University in Wichita, Kansas.

A pair of soccer players will take their talents to the next level. Shaley Lewis is going to Stephen F. Austin while Elizabeth Dang is bound for Northwestern Oklahoma State University.

A pair of track standouts also signing. Emily Skrabanek is headed to U.T. Dallas while Megan Roberts will stay close to home and join Pat Henry’s Texas A&M track program.

Over at A&M Consolidated High School Athletic Coordinator Lee Fedora announced that five student athletes will play at the next level.

Taylor Smith will join Baylor’s equestrian team in Waco. Sam Nitzke will continue his baseball career at Angelina College.

When Mason Crites wraps up his high school soccer career, he’s headed to Mary Hadin Baylor to play for the Crusaders.

While a pair of Lady Tiger soccer players are also headed to the next level. Isa Bergeron-Prejean is going to Tarleton State while Ella Goodwin is staying close to home and will play for G. Guerrieri and the Texas Aggies.

In Brenham a trio of Cubs signing letters of intent. Brooke Bentke signing a volleyball scholarship with Texas State.

The future KBTX Classroom Champion and the Cubbettes will play Manvel in the regional semifinals on Friday.

A pair of Brenham baseball players also signing scholarship offers. Outfielder and pitcher Lane Sparks is headed to Houston Baptist, while catcher Jacob Maybie is going to Panola Community College.

