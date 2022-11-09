The real estate game is changing: here’s what you need to know

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Gone are the days of putting up a “for sale” sign and waiting for potential homebuyers to roll in, according to expert Jen Zweiacker.

“For sellers, it really is important to be the obvious choice for a buyer,” Zweiacker said. “That means taking care of any deferred maintenance. That’s landscaping. How does the front door look? How does the entry way look? And of course, the inside.”

However, Zweiacker says not to go overboard with improvements. “You need to work with a professional that can help you get bids. You want to do a cost-benefit analysis. If you do these improvements, are you going to get your money back?”

Zweiacker says she is a huge believer in the power of staging. “Staging is critical. You want to have a nice energy flow in the home,” she said.

She says staging is about telling the story of the home. “As a real estate professional, it’s on us to tell that story. We tell that story within each room by placing items in a way that draws a potential buyer’s eye,” Zweiacker says.

Zweiacker says there is no room for error when it comes to selling a home.

To learn more, you can visit the Zweiacker & Associates website here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.