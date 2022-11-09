Rotary Club of Aggieland seeking volunteers to help package and deliver Thanksgiving baskets

By Megan Calongne
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Halloween may have just passed, but the Rotary Club of Aggieland is already preparing to help Brazos County residents this Thanksgiving.

Tatiana Rivera, the Club President, and Julie Randolph, the Service Coordinator, joined First News at Four to talk more about the Thanksgiving basket delivery project and how volunteers can help.

This is their 24th year to do the event. The Rotary Club is providing Thanksgiving meals for 500 Brazos County families in need this year. The baskets will have enough food to serve eight people and will include holiday staples like turkey, stuffing, gravy and muffins.

“It means a lot being able to do 500 baskets despite the fluctuation in the economy and being able to provide that opportunity to make sure that everybody can have a Thanksgiving meal this year,” said Rivera.

The Rotary Club is looking for community members to volunteer by helping with assembling and delivering the baskets. They are gathering on Friday, Nov. 18 at A&M Church of Christ in College Station to box everything up. Check out their website to volunteer or call 712-254-2354.

