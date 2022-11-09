Texas A&M hosts National Semiconductor Texas Workshop

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University hosted the National Semiconductor Texas Workshop on Nov. 8 at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center. The all-day event was a collaboration between university members, government stakeholders and industry leaders to make funds and designations under the federal C.H.I.P.S. and Science act more accessible.

The workshop included over 20 speakers and three moderated panels. Participants included representatives from Samsung, Texas Instruments, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Texas A&M-Kingsville, UT Austin, and UT Dallas.

“We’re bringing all the technical leaders together to collaboratively respond to the CHIPS and Science Act as requests for proposals come out so we can write proposals as a unified Texas in response to that legislation” says Joe Elabd, the vice chancellor for research at Texas A&M.

The CHIPS act was signed into law Aug. 9 of this year, short for “Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors.” According to a White House release, the act aims at strengthening supply chains and national security, creating jobs and countering China in terms of development and manufacturing of semiconductor technologies. The act provides $52.7 billion for U.S. semiconductor research, development and manufacturing with restrictions in place to prevent funds being directed towards facilities in China and other countries of concern.

For more information about the C.H.I.P.S. and Science Act visit: https://www.nist.gov/chips

