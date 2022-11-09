Texas A&M set to host NCAA South Central Regional

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie men’s and women’s cross country teams will compete at the NCAA South Central Regional Friday morning at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course.

“It’s exciting to be in a position to contend at the regional meet,” distance coach Wendel McRaven said. “The team is excited; we feel that we’re in the hunt. It’s special to run on our home course. It’s an exciting atmosphere, we tend to have a lot of people come out to support us.”

The gun for the women’s 6k will go off at 9:15 a.m., while the men’s 10k will start at 10:15 a.m. Admission to the meet is free. Those unable to attend can follow live results provided by Flash Results or follow @aggietfxc on Twitter and Instagram for updates. There is no live stream available.

The top two teams and the first four finishers in the race not associated with those two teams will advance to the NCAA Championships on Nov. 19 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The USTFCCCA ranks the Texas A&M men third in the region, while the women are ranked fourth. Arkansas and Texas, respectively, are the top two ranked teams on both sides.

The Aggie men are led by Eric Casarez, the 2019 NCAA national cross country championship qualifier, has been the team’s top finisher each meet this season. Chandon Chhikara joins Casarez as the only Aggie men to score at every meet they have run this season. Francesco Romano has come on strong as of late, finishing as the second Aggie at the Arturo Barrios Invitational and the Southeasten Conference Championships.

On the women’s side, Grace Plain was the team’s top finisher in the first three meets, while Julia Abell took over at the Arturo Barrios Invitational and SEC Championships. Abbey Santoro and Maddie Livingston have been top five runners at every meet, joining Abell.

