Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in the Bahamas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall late Wednesday morning on Great Abaco Island in the northwestern Bahamas. At landfall, Nicole had an estimated intensity just shy of a category one hurricane. Here is the latest from the National Hurricane Center on Nicole:

Location Maximum Wind Speed Movement Minimum Central Pressure 0 miles from Marsh Harbor Great Abaco Island and 185 miles west of Palm Beach Florida 70 mph West at 12 mph 985 mb

This landfall marks Nicole short of reaching category one status by 4 mph at this landfall. While moving over land, Nicole will weaken briefly before moving back into warm ocean waters. This short amount of time over water before its next landfall in Florida should allow Nicole to become a hurricane later Wednesday afternoon.

