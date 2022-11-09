Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in the Bahamas
Expected to become a hurricane before landfall in Florida
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall late Wednesday morning on Great Abaco Island in the northwestern Bahamas. At landfall, Nicole had an estimated intensity just shy of a category one hurricane. Here is the latest from the National Hurricane Center on Nicole:
|Location
|Maximum Wind Speed
|Movement
|Minimum Central Pressure
|0 miles from Marsh Harbor Great Abaco Island and 185 miles west of Palm Beach Florida
|70 mph
|West at 12 mph
|985 mb
This landfall marks Nicole short of reaching category one status by 4 mph at this landfall. While moving over land, Nicole will weaken briefly before moving back into warm ocean waters. This short amount of time over water before its next landfall in Florida should allow Nicole to become a hurricane later Wednesday afternoon.
