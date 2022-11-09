Twin City Mission giving away coats and blankets

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you don’t wear it, share it. That’s the theme of Twin City Mission’s coat and blanket drive.

Now they’re ready to share them with people in need.

Ron Crozier and Lindsey Smart joined News 3 at Noon on Wednesday, Nov. 9 to invite residents to Twin City Mission’s annual coat and blanket give-away.

Twin City Mission has been collecting new and gently used coats and blankets since late September to help keep or community warm this winter. They will continue collecting items until Monday, Nov. 14.

Then they will be giving them way on Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Twin City Mission Administration Building, 2505 S. College Ave. in Bryan.

For more information, visit twincitymission.org.

