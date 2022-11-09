Voters elect Bryan ISD and College Station ISD school board members

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A three-way race for the Place 5 seat on the College Station ISD school board saw Kimberly McAdams holding off contenders Morgan Mangan and Michael Martinez.

McAdams was elected to her third term on the school board, her campaign rallying cry was advocating for teacher pay.

As for the Bryan ISD School Board Place 3 seat, Brazos Valley businessman Leo Gonzalez parlayed a rich family history at Bryan ISD to defeat incumbent Fran Duane.

He graduated from Bryan High School in 1989. He’s also chairman of the City of Bryan Planning and Zoning Committee.

Meanwhile, the Bryan ISD Board of Trustees, Place 5 was claimed by David Stasny, also a long-time Bryan resident. He served on Bryan ISD’s school board for three decades, and in this election, held off challenger Alton Tiger Burton.

Finally, a resounding victory for the College Station Proposition A, a voter-approved tax ratification election (or VATRE), will empower the school board to generate extra revenue to boost employees’ salaries. With this new rule, funding will reach an estimated $5 million do. At the polls, nearly 70% of voters were in approval of this new tax rate change.

