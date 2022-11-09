Watson defeats Delasandro to win term as next Brazos County Pct.4 commissioner

Watson replaces Commissioner Irma Cauley who has represented Precinct 4 of Brazos County since 2009.
Democrat Wanda Watson and Republican Timothy Delasandro are running for Brazos County Commissioner Precinct 4.
Democrat Wanda Watson and Republican Timothy Delasandro are running for Brazos County Commissioner Precinct 4.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:59 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Democrat Wanda Watson and Republican Timothy Delasandro competed to serve the residents as the next Brazos County Commissioner for Precinct 4.

Watson walked away with 55% of the vote compared to 45% for Delasandro

Leading up to the midterms Delassandro ran unopposed.

Getting to Tuesday’s victory was no easy task for Watson. In May, four Democrats competed in a tight race for the nomination but none of the candidates emerged with more than 50% +1 of the vote needed to win the primary outright. Watson and Prentiss Madison collectively held 60% of the vote in the primary election, defeating challengers Roy Flores and Ann Boney. Watson went on to represent the Democrats after absentee ballots were counted giving her a four-vote edge over current city councilman Madison, 562-558, after all the votes were counted.

Watson has resided in Brazos County for 40 years. After originally pursuing a career in banking, Watson established a career at Texas A&M for over 30 years and has served in several community organizations including the Bryan ISD Education Foundation, Brazos Valley NAACP, The United Way of the Brazos Valley, and most recently served as the party chairperson for the Brazos County Democratic Party.

Watson says she is grateful for all the support and is looking forward to helping improve access to public healthcare and mental health services in the county along with improving infrastructure, broadband access, and managing the county budget.

“You can’t do this alone. I’ve had some wonderful support throughout the community, throughout Precinct 4 and so I’m humbled and appreciative of all the help that I’ve had to get me to this point,” said Watson.

Watson will begin her term on the commissioner’s court in January of next year.

