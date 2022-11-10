Aggie soccer faces off with No. 16 Texas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M soccer team opens its 27th run in the NCAA Division I Championship with Friday’s first round match against the No. 16 Texas Longhorns at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Match time is 5 p.m.All-SEC performers Maile Hayes and Mia Pante lead the Aggies into action. Hayes paces the Maroon & White with 23 points on nine goals and five assists.

She caught fire in October, registering 17 points with seven goals and three assists in the eight matches. Hayes became the first SEC player to ever earn conference offensive player of the week recognition three times in a month.

Pante enters play with 13 points on three goals and seven assists.Texas A&M (9-6-5) received an at-large bid to return to the tournament.

The Aggies sported a streak of 26 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances before missing out on a bid last season.

The 2021 campaign also snapped a string of 22 consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament second round, the third-longest run in the nation.

Head Coach G Guerrieri hit the 500-win plateau for his career in A&M’s regular-season finale at Florida. With another victory, Guerrieri will and on another milestone, matching for former UC San Diego head coach Brian McManus for ninth place on the NCAA’s all-division list for women’s soccer coaching wins.

Texas is the No. 7 seed in the UCLA Quadrant. The Longhorns own a 14-2-4 mark on the year, winning the Big 12 regular season crown with a 7-0-2 league ledger.

Texas A&M and Texas have two common opponents on the season. Both teams topped Florida with Texas winning 3-2 in Austin and A&M prevailing 4-1 in Gainesville.

The Longhorns played TCU to a 1-1 draw in Fort Worth while the Maroon & White dropped a 2-1 decision at Ellis Field.The Aggies are 21-5-2 all-time against the Longhorns.

Texas has the series listed as 19-5-2, with two matches in 1993 not counting in the series record, but the victories are recognized by the NCAA in its all-time records.The teams are 1-1 in NCAA Tournament action.

The Aggies won a first-round match in 2019, 4-1, and the Longhorns scored a 3-2 second-round victory in 2007. The 2019 contest was the lone matchup of the teams since the Maroon & White joined the SEC prior to the 2012 campaign.

In the match, the Longhorns scored in the seventh minute, but Taylor Ziemer equalized in the 24th minute and Tera Ziemer notched the winning goal in the 44th minute.

Grace Piper inflated the cushion to 3-1 in the 56th minute and an own goal in the 72nd minute sealed the deal.The winner of the match advances to the second round to face either Duke or Radford at a yet to be determined site Friday, November 18.

The Women’s College Cup is slated for December 2 and 5 in Cary, North Carolina.

The match airs on Longhorn Network with Glenn Davis and Michael Lahoud on the call.

Fans may listen to the match on 97.3 FM in the Brazos Valley and worldwide on the 12th Man Mobile app and 12thMan.com with David Ellis (play-by-play) and Thomas Dick (color) painting the picture.

