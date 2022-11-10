Aggies host ACU Wildcats at Reed Arena

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team hosts the Abilene Christian Wildcats for a 7 p.m. matchup at Reed Arena on Friday.

Reed Arena is Tough on Non-Conference Foes:

Fourth-year Aggie head coach Buzz Williams has recorded a 25-2 record against non-conference opponents at Reed Arena with only losses at the hands of No. 8 Gonzaga and Oklahoma State in 2019-20. The Aggies have won 19 straight non-conference games at Reed Arena.

Milestones to Watch:

Tyrece “Boots” Radford needs 21 points to reach 1,000 for his career (has 979). Teammate Dexter Dennis surpassed the 1,000-point plateau on Monday vs. ULM (has 1,002). The two graduates have combined to play in 204 collegiate games.

With his next defensive rebound, Dennis will reach 400 for his career.

Sophomore Wade Taylor IV’s next free throw attempt will be the 100th of his career. Taylor needs two 3-pointers to reach 50 for his career. He needs three steals to reach 50 for his career.

Friday’s game will be the 60th game of Henry Coleman III’s career (19 at Duke, 40 at Texas A&M), and the 40th of Manny Obaseki’s career.

Michigan State transfer Julius Marble needs nine points to reach 400 for his career.

Last Time Out | Aggies Cruise to 87-54 Win over ULM:

The Aggies dominated the long-range shooting on both ends of the court to bank an 87-54 victory over the ULM Warhawks on Nov. 7. Texas A&M hit 46.2% (12 of 23) from 3-point range while holding ULM to 10.0% (2 of 20) on the other end. Sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV led the long-range brigade with 4-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc enroute to a game-high 18 points. Junior forward Henry Coleman III added 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Three more Aggies hit double digits in the scoring column, including junior guard Hayden Hefner (12), graduate transfer guard Dexter Dennis (11) and sophomore guard Manny Obaseki (10).Notes: The Aggies’ 87-54 win marked the first time the team recorded 80-plus points in a season opener since its 82-53 victory over New Orleans in 2020 … The Maroon & White extended its streak to 22 consecutive season-opening wins … Buzz Williams is 4-0 in season-openers at Texas A&M and earned his 50th victory while at A&M. … The Aggies connected on 12 3-pointers, which was the most in more than 40 games dating back to the spring of 2021.

Last Meeting: Aggies Outlast Abilene Christian, 81-80, in Double Overtime

Andre Gordon scored 17 points, Tyrece Radford added 15 and Hassan Diarra hit a tightly-contested 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds left as Texas A&M slipped past Abilene Christian 81-80 in double overtime on Nov. 12, 2021. ACU’s Reggie Miller made a 3-pointer to give the Wildcats a 78-75 lead with 2:01 to play in the second overtime. Gordon answered with a 3 on the other end and a layup by Airion Simmons gave a Wildcats an 80-78 advantage with 25 seconds remaining. Jackson missed a short jumper on the right side with eight seconds left but Henry Coleman III grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled on the putback attempt. Coleman missed both free throws but the second went out of bounds off Abilene Christian with 5.9 seconds to go and Diarra made a step-back 3 to clinch the victory.

Following the Aggies:

The game streams on SEC Network + with Chelsea Reber (play-by-play) and Aggie hoops letterman Mark French (color) on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices.

The TAMU-ACU matchup airs on the Texas A&M Radio Network or locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM with Matt Simon and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.

Live stats are available on 12thMan.com

Parking / Tickets:

Parking is free for fans with any valid Texas A&M parking permit or season parking permit. For those without either permit, parking is $5 cash. Fans are able to park in lots 100a-c, e and f surrounding Reed Arena. For more information, please visit parking.tamu.edu

Texas A&M students are able to attend the game for free with a Sports Pass. Tickets can be purchased through the 12th Man Foundation at www.12thMan.com/MBBTickets

Promotions Update for ACU contest

Aggie Basketball Fan Zone: Located at the North entry of Reed Arena, the Fan Zone includes games, music, TVs & more! For ALL fans opening one hour prior to tip-off.

Free admission for Junior Aggie Club (JAC) members.

Student Giveaway: ‘22-’23 Reed Rowdies shirts available for ALL students in the Fan Zone.

12th Man Rewards: 12thMan Rewards is the FREE program that appreciates fans for standing with the 12thMan and attending Texas A&M Athletics events in support of creating a homefield advantage for our student-athletes and coaches. For more info visit 12thMan Rewards is the FREE program that appreciates fans for standing with the 12thMan and attending Texas A&M Athletics events in support of creating a homefield advantage for our student-athletes and coaches. For more info visit HERE . To download 12th Man Mobile and start earning points click HERE

Junior Aggie Club Presented by St. Joseph Health: Junior Aggie Club (JAC) presented by St. Joseph Health is the official Kids’ Club of Texas A&M Athletics! JAC offers free tickets to select sporting events, exclusive member swag, and special programming & event experiences. Membership is limited to kids 3 to 12 years of age (at the time of registration). For more information, and to join the Junior Aggie Club click Junior Aggie Club (JAC) presented by St. Joseph Health is the official Kids’ Club of Texas A&M Athletics! JAC offers free tickets to select sporting events, exclusive member swag, and special programming & event experiences. Membership is limited to kids 3 to 12 years of age (at the time of registration). For more information, and to join the Junior Aggie Club click HERE

Group Ticket Offers: Group pricing is available for groups of 10 or more. Click Group pricing is available for groups of 10 or more. Click HERE for more information.

Vet Tix & 1st Tix – Military and First Responder Appreciation Tickets: Texas A&M Athletics is working with Vet Tix and 1st Tix to provide complimentary tickets to Aggie home athletic events across venues for the 2022-23 academic year. Check out the available games and tickets Texas A&M Athletics is working with Vet Tix and 1st Tix to provide complimentary tickets to Aggie home athletic events across venues for the 2022-23 academic year. Check out the available games and tickets HERE

