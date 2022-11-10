Aggies Ink Four in 2023 Signing Class

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team signed four swimmers to National Letters of Intent, including Roberto Bonilla, Logan Brown, Ben Scholl and Brendan Studdert, head coach Jay Holmes announced.

“Naturally, coaches get excited with every class that is coming onto a team,” Holmes said. “For us, this is one that will go down as one of our best classes so far. All of these guys will contribute in multiple swimming events. They will make an immediate impact on our team both individually and in their ability to fill key spots on relays. Together, this class will continue our run of assembling a great class of swimmers that will join us College Station and help us build toward future success in the SEC and on the national level.”

Roberto Bonilla – Spring, Texas – Breast/Fly/IMBonilla was a four-year letterwinner at The Woodlands High School, where he helped his team to a state title in 2021 and a runner-up finish in 2022. He set personal best times in the 100 breast (54.67) and 200 IM (1:48.98) at the 6A State Championship meet, and his 100 breast time stands as the school record. Bonilla has also spent four years competing for The Woodlands Swim Team for coach Jarrod Murphy, where he notched top times of 3:48.99 in the 400 IM, 1:46.45 in the 200 fly and 1:58.90 in the 200 breast. Internationally, Bonilla swims for Guatemala and most recently represented the country at the FINA World Junior Championships in September. Holmes on Bonilla: Roberto will come in with some great international experience, having competed at meets such as Junior Worlds and Junior PanAms. He is very versatile and can make an impact in a lot of different events.

Logan Brown – Sugar Land, Texas – Breast/IMBrown won four letters at William P. Clements High School, helping the team to three straight district titles, a pair of regional championships and a top-three finish at the state championship meet through his career. He won an individual state title and set the state record in the 100 breast (53.39) as a junior and finished second in the 200 IM (1:45.26), while also helping three different relays to the championship finals. Brown, the No. 11 recruit in the country according to SwimSwam.com, has competed for First Colony Swim Team for 10 years, under the direction of coach Peter Wright. A U.S. Olympic Trials Wave I qualifier in the 200m breast, Brown was a top-three finisher at the 2021 Winter Junior Nationals and a Summer Championships A finalist. Holmes on Brown: Logan is one of the top recruits in the class, regardless of which event you are looking at. He helps continue a tradition of having very good breaststrokers/IM’ers on our team. But as an IM’er, he excels at the butterfly and will compete for the freestyle relays too.

Ben Scholl – Cypress, Texas – Free/FlyScholl comes to Aggieland after winning four letters at Cypress Woods High School. The No. 14 recruit in the country according to SwimSwam.com, Scholl was the 2022 6A State Champion in the 50 free, and added a second-place finish in the 100 free with times of 19.95 and 43.62, respectively. As a sophomore, Scholl helped his team to a pair of top-two finishes in the 200 and 400 free relays at the state championship meet. He has earned All-District and All-Region First Team accolades for his performance in the sprint freestyle events in each of the last three seasons. Scholl has spent 12 years competing for Cypress Fairbanks Swim Club and has been coached by Rick Boucher. He finished third in the 50 free at 2022 Summer Junior Nationals. Holmes on Scholl: Ben will be an exciting swimmer to watch in the sprints and will compete right away for a spot on all of our relays. He is ranked nationally as one of the very best freestylers in the class and will fill a huge spot for us.

Brendan Studdert – Kingwood, Texas – IMStuddert was a four-year letterwinner at Kingwood High School, helping his team to a state championship in 2020 and a runner-up finish in each of the last two seasons. He helped the 400 free relay team to a 6A State Championship in 2021 and added a second-place finish in the 200 medley relay, competing alongside current Aggie Garret Green. He boasts top times of 1:48.55 in the 200 IM, 49.30 in the 100 back and 1:38.58 in the 200 free. Studdert has spent nine years competing for Blue Tide Aquatics and has been coached by Chris Collier.

