Aggies tennis add three in 2023 signing class

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s tennis team and head coach Steve Denton announced the addition of Brayden Michna, Ritesh Patil and Lathan Skrobarcek, who make up the 2023 signing class. The highly-touted trio will add great experience and depth for the Aggies next fall.

“We are excited to be bringing in a very talented group of men,” Denton said about the newcomer. “All of these guys bring something different to the table, and that versatility definitely helps us in such a competitive conference like the SEC.”

Brayden Michna | Taylor, Texas | 5-star (Blue-chip)

Denton on Michna: “Brayden is a blue-chip recruit and he has a lot of experience as a junior tennis player, which is important. He has an impressive serve which pairs with a great forehand. He has a lot of upside in his game and we are excited to have him.”

Ritesh Patil | Houston, Texas | 5-star (Blue-chip)

Denton on Patil: “Ritesh is another blue-chip recruit who loves the sport, and that passion is evident when he is on the court. He is a very explosive player and plays with no fear, he is always on the attack, and we love that about him.

Lathan Skrobarcek | Helotes, Texas | 4-star

Denton on Skrobarcek: “Lathan is an exciting prospect and has a tremendous amount of potential to his game. He has really developed over the last couple of years and we can’t wait to help take his game to the next level as we think he can be special.”

