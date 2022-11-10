A&M Consolidated to host Seguin in playoff opener Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers earned a first round home playoff game after last week’s 19-17 win over Leander Glenn. As many teams across the state are hustling to find stadiums to play in the Tigers will get one more game at home this week against Seguin.

The playoffs are the third season and one of the goals that every team hopes to achieve, but Consol Head Coach Lee Fedora has a philosophy about the playoffs and hits home.

This is a goal that they always want to get in, but as I tell all my guys we’re not in the playoffs until you win a game. They know this is an important game to try to come away as a Bi-District Champion. They are excited about having another opportunity to play at home at their place.>”

A&M Consolidated and the Seguin Matadors will kick off their first round playoff game at 7 at Tiger Field

