Baylor Scott & White opens facility in South College Station

Baylor Scott & White staff celebrated the opening of their new Sports Medicine & Rehabilitation...
Baylor Scott & White staff celebrated the opening of their new Sports Medicine & Rehabilitation center located in South College Station.
By Conner Beene
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Baylor Scott & White continues to expand the number of locations they have across Bryan and College Station.

Thursday the Baylor Scott & White staff celebrated the opening of their new Sports Medicine & Rehabilitation center located in South College Station.

At the center, they treat neurological disorders, general orthopedic conditions, provide therapy for sports-related injuries and more.

Baylor Scott & White’s Director of Rehab Services Jennifer Jennings says they were interested in building a location in the South College Station area because of the growth that side of the city was experiencing.

“We knew that’s where a lot of our patients worked and went to school so we just wanted to provide something closer for them,” said Jennings.

This is the third physical therapy location for Baylor Scott and White in the Bryan and College Station area.

The company has built a clinic in Bryan and there is one inside their medical center in College Station.

Inside of the sports medicine and rehabilitation center patients can use different types of weight machines, go through blood flow restriction therapy, dry needling therapy and use the latest therapy technology.

“Maybe that’s playing a sport, maybe that’s playing with their grandkids but we help them get back to doing things they like to do,” said Baylor Scott & White College Station Region President Jason Jennings.

You can call (979)-207-6550 to schedule a physical therapy session.

