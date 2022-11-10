Boone Patterson resigns after two seasons in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - In a short email to coaches at Caldwell High School Thursday morning, athletic director and head football coach Boone Patterson announced his resignation after two years at the school.

Patterson came to Caldwell after having some success in Snook. He won his first two games with the Hornets beating Manor New Tech and Hempstead by a combined score of 92-6, but then things turned south.

The Hornets closed out their 2021 season with a 2-8 record and went 0-10 in 2022.

