Bryan Vikings hit the road for #3 Duncanville for first round of playoffs

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings made the playoffs in Head Coach Ricky Tullos first season. They finished the regular season 6-4 and Friday will travel to Duncanville for their bi-district playoff game.

The Vikings made it a goal at the start of the season to make the playoffs, now they face the task of facing off against an undefeated team on the Panther’s home turf to keep their season going.

“We’re going to go out there and play loose and play our style and see what happens,” said Head Coach Ricky Tullos. “I told them all the pressure is on those guys. They’re the favorite. They’re the one that’s suppose to win. A lot of people putting pads up today but we’re putting pads on and continue practicing, and we’re going to enjoy every minute and every day that we get to continue to stay as a family and a part of the 2022 football team.”

Friday’s game kicks off at 7 at Panther Stadium in Duncanville. Bryan High School is hosting a special send-off as the football team and others leave for the playoff game Friday at noon.

