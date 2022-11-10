Classroom Champion: Bailey Fannin from Allen Academy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bailey Fannin is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion.

The Allen Academy senior has a 4.62 grade point average and ranks first in her class. Bailey is a member of the National Honor Society, Symphony Belles, Allen Ambassadors, Youth Leadership Cabinet, Junior Leadership Brazos, and is the president of the Student Council. She also spends a large amount of time volunteering off of campus.

“I think Bailey is going to be very successful because she sets her goals, she puts her mindset to look towards the future,” said Allen Academy teacher Wendy Lee. “She’s very diligent, she’s hardworking. There’s a special kind of quality about her. She looks around and sees what she can do to help others along the way and I think that that’s what a successful person does.”

Bailey serves as the captain of the Allen Academy basketball and cross country teams and also participates in soccer and track for the Rams. She has received first team all-district honors in basketball twice, and in October, Bailey became the TAPPS 2A state champion in cross country with a personal-best time of 12 minutes 24 seconds.

“She is phenomenal,” said Sandy Brown, Allen Academy cross country coach. “She encourages everybody. Bailey will not have anybody do something that she’s not willing to do herself, so she leads by example. She pushes herself at every practice, she strives to get better and better, she’s not afraid of hard work, and then the best part about that is that she doesn’t do this alone. This isn’t the Bailey show. This is the Allen Academy cross country show, and you just can’t top that.”

Although she excels at both school and sports, Bailey says prioritizing academics is key to her success.

“I find success in the classroom in order to perform on the field, on the court, in the races,” Bailey said. “Usually I like to keep a planner. I put everything in there just to know what’s due the next day or what I’m up to in the next following days.”

Although she is currently undecided on what college to attend, Bailey plans to pursue a career in the medical field upon graduation.

