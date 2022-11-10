College Station to host San Antonio Wagner in Bi-District round

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station will host a first round playoff game on Friday night.

Stoney Pryor and the Cougars not only had to win their last two games over A&M Consolidated and Pflugerville Hendrickson to host a first round game, but as it turns out their their second half rally in a loss to Georgetown proved to be beneficial and has this team playing with confidence as the post season begins.

“For the kids to respond to when we were really in a hole at halftime and the things that we fought back for, not only clearly making our team better, stronger, more resilient and learning how to overcome adversity, but those points that we scored in the second half of that game, although it wasn’t enough for us to win that game, it was enough for us to win home-field advantage,” said Pryor.

College Station and the Wagner Thunderbirds will kick off the playoffs Friday night at 7 at Cougar Field.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The College Station Police Department is addressing concerns from residents, students, and...
In wake of sexual assaults in Bryan, police address rumors, concerns, other crimes
January 13 is AMBER Alert Awareness Day.
Missing College Station teen found safe
James Arthur Wilson, 31 (left) and Earl Royland Williams, 32 (right)
2 suspects in Madisonville UTV thefts identified, 1 in custody
Brazos County Roads
Brazos County voters split on transportation propositions
An Amber Alert has been issued in Texas for Joanna Luna, a San Antonio teen officials believe...
Amber Alert issued for Texas 13-year-old believed abducted

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Classroom Champion: Bailey Fannin
Classroom Champion: Bailey Fannin from Allen Academy
AGGIE CROSS COUNTRY
Texas A&M set to host NCAA South Central Regional
A&M Consolidated to host Seguin in playoff opener Friday