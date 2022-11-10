College Station to host San Antonio Wagner in Bi-District round

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station will host a first round playoff game on Friday night.

Stoney Pryor and the Cougars not only had to win their last two games over A&M Consolidated and Pflugerville Hendrickson to host a first round game, but as it turns out their their second half rally in a loss to Georgetown proved to be beneficial and has this team playing with confidence as the post season begins.

“For the kids to respond to when we were really in a hole at halftime and the things that we fought back for, not only clearly making our team better, stronger, more resilient and learning how to overcome adversity, but those points that we scored in the second half of that game, although it wasn’t enough for us to win that game, it was enough for us to win home-field advantage,” said Pryor.

College Station and the Wagner Thunderbirds will kick off the playoffs Friday night at 7 at Cougar Field.

