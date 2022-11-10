College Station Parks and Recreation Department’s Winter Basketball league registration is open

By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Parks and Recreation Department’s Winter Basketball league and registration is underway.

Athletics Supervisor Casey Prescott says this is the perfect opportunity for your kids to learn the importance of teamwork and some basic basketball skills.

“You do get placed on a team with a coach in your own age brackets,” explained Prescott. “We do have age brackets broken up into divisions that are appropriate, based on skill level and talent.”

Kids ages 6-14 are encouraged to sign up. The player’s age as of March 10, 2023, determines their division. According to Prescott, the league had more than 400 players last year, and has the capacity for even more this season.

“You’re placed on a team. You will have at least eight games to do a round robin league style and a post season tournament, and you do receive an NBA type jersey,” said Prescott.

Registration ends Nov. 27, and practices start in December. Games are scheduled on weeknights between 6:30-9:30 p.m., with Saturday practices between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Games and practices will be at the Lincoln Recreation Center and College Station Independent School District gyms, depending on availability.

