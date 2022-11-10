Dirt Road Rustics Christmas decor ready for the holidays

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Christmas is less than two months away and it’s not too earlier to start thinking about Christmas decorations. Today The Three spoke to the owners of Dirt Road Rustics to see what they have in store for the holidays.

Store manager Cheyenne Castilleja says what’s unique about their store is the one-of-a-kind décor.

“When we go to market we hand-pick everything out,” said Castilleja. “We are really, really picky on what we’re going to show for the next season.”

In addition to a rare finds, Castilleja says it’s the price point and quality that also makes the family business different from others.

“When we go to market, we see, touch, and feel everything that’s in here with our customers in mind.”

Dirt Road Rustics has holiday decorations for the tree, kitchen, living room and any other room you would like to decorate.

Owner Veronica Fly says they even have something for those who enjoy nativity scenes.

“We like to think of ourselves as the go-to for nativity scenes,” shared Fly. “I know usually you carve out a spot for your nativity scene. Well, we have itty bitty ones to big, giant ones that would fit anybody’s needs and style.”

Both women add they also sell a large variety of holiday candles.

“All of our candles here are soybean wax. They are made in America right in Iowa. They are awesome,” said Castilleja.

For more holiday decorations and home décor you can visit Dirt Road Rustics Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

