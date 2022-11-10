Drought expands despite rain last week

Despite some recent rain, drought continues to expand across the Brazos Valley, where nearly...
Despite some recent rain, drought continues to expand across the Brazos Valley, where nearly all of the area is considered in at least "Moderate Drought"(KBTX)
By Drew Davis and Max Crawford
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Office of the Texas State Climatologist released an updated drought monitor on Thursday morning. Despite the rainfall that the Brazos Valley experienced last week, the region of severe drought (Level 2 out of 4) expanded into Madison, Grimes, and Walker counties.

Montgomery county continues to be the only portion of the Brazos Valley that is not experiencing drought conditions, even though the region remains abnormally dry.

The state of Texas is also experiencing widespread drought. Austin, San Antonio, and Waco are all experiencing exceptional drought (Level 4 out of 4). Widespread, consistent rainfall is needed to reverse the drought that has persisted since this summer.

We may find some short term relief with the next couple systems rolling through the state Friday and again on Monday. In addition to bringing the coldest air of the season, but systems will give us a shot at widespread rain and a few thunderstorms, starting Friday around midday. This won’t bust the drought, but could give parched soils a nice drink.

