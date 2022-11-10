Five army veterans honored with celebration of life

Bryan and College Station veterans’ remains will be transported to the Houston National Cemetery
By Conner Beene
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Veterans that served in the U.S. Army that have passed away were honored with a proper homegoing celebration held at Hillier Funeral Home in Bryan.

Five veterans who did not have family or families who couldn’t afford a funeral were turned over to the funeral home and veterans from across the community came to the service to support them.

Four men and one woman were recognized during the memorial service. One of the veterans was a purple heart recipient.

Members of American legion Post 159, Texas A&M University Corps Of Cadets and other veteran organizations were in attendance for Thursday’s service.

The service concluded with the playing of “Taps” and a rifle salute.

The veterans’ remains will be transported to the Houston National Cemetery for burial with full military honors on Veterans Day.

