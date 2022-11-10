George Bush Library to celebrate silver anniversary and holidays

Silver Celebration to take place on Friday, November 18
KBTX News 3 at Noon: George Bush Presidential Library
By Crystal Galny
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library was officially dedicated at Texas A&M 25 years ago. Nov. 6, 1997 was a historic day in Aggieland, and now the Bush Library is getting ready to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Marketing and Communications Director Amy Raines joined News 3 at Noon on Thursday to talk about the silver celebration.

Stories from the Past 25 Years is on Thursday, Nov. 17. Jean Becker and Warren Finch will be telling stories of their time with President Bush. Becker will be signing books at 4:30 p.m. and then the program will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Museum admission will be free all day on Nov. 18. Then from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., there will be bounce houses, food trucks and free cake. The entertainment lineup begins at 5 p.m. and includes the Texas A&M Women’s Chorus, Aggie Wranglers, The Killer Dueling Pianos and the Singing Cadets.

As the holidays approach, the Bush Library is getting ready with its Tree Lighting Ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Modeled after the tree lighting ceremony that takes place annually at the White House, the ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m. and will include musical entertainment and a special guest tree lighter. The ceremony will take place outside, and a reception will follow inside.

Holidays in the Rotunda is happening Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free event includes live holiday entertainment, ornament making in Santa’s workshop and Santa Claus himself! There will be cookies, hot chocolate and punch served during the activities.

For more information, go to bush41.org.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The College Station Police Department is addressing concerns from residents, students, and...
In wake of sexual assaults in Bryan, police address rumors, concerns, other crimes
January 13 is AMBER Alert Awareness Day.
Missing College Station teen found safe
Brazos County Roads
Brazos County voters split on transportation propositions
James Arthur Wilson, 31 (left) and Earl Royland Williams, 32 (right)
2 suspects in Madisonville UTV thefts identified, 1 in custody
An Amber Alert has been issued in Texas for Joanna Luna, a San Antonio teen officials believe...
Amber Alert issued for Texas 13-year-old believed abducted

Latest News

Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 11/10
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 11/10
Silver Celebration happening November 18
KBTX News 3 at Noon: Bush Library to celebrate 25th anniversary
baylor scott & white new facility in College Station
Baylor Scott & White new rehab clinic
farmers learn lessons taught by generations before them
From the ground up: Farmers learn lessons from generations before them