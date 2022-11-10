From the ground up: Farming taught through generations helps navigate tough growing season

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Farmers faced a difficult year producing crops. Some were able to make the best of the situation by remembering all the lessons they were taught through generations of farming.

Chris Rhabol remembers what he learned from his father to help him get through the year.

“I was raised on a farm and I loved running the tractor combines and I knew that’s what I wanted to do. I learned through my dad by experience, books and everything can teach you a lot, but the experience is worth a whole lot,” said Rhabol.

Hagan Hoelscher produces goods in Falls County and recalls the memories he has with his family to help him in the field.

“It’s something that my grandfather was a part of with his parents. He kept it going and he built it and the idea is for my dad and me and my brother to continue that tradition,” said Hoelscher .

Both Rhabol and Hoelscher said they look forward teaching a new generation about farming.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The College Station Police Department is addressing concerns from residents, students, and...
In wake of sexual assaults in Bryan, police address rumors, concerns, other crimes
January 13 is AMBER Alert Awareness Day.
Missing College Station teen found safe
Brazos County Roads
Brazos County voters split on transportation propositions
James Arthur Wilson, 31 (left) and Earl Royland Williams, 32 (right)
2 suspects in Madisonville UTV thefts identified, 1 in custody
An Amber Alert has been issued in Texas for Joanna Luna, a San Antonio teen officials believe...
Amber Alert issued for Texas 13-year-old believed abducted

Latest News

11/10
Thursday PinPoint Forecast 11/10
Texas A&M weather balloon launch - 11/04/22
Texas A&M Meteorology students assist the National Weather Service in forecasting severe weather
He would be the first Texan to take on the role
Congressman Michael McCaul set to become the first Texan Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee
A Corps of Cadets program on campus is seeing four times the amount of foot traffic than...
Resources continue to be shared following sexual assaults near Northgate