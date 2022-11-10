From the ground up: Farming taught through generations helps navigate tough growing season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Farmers faced a difficult year producing crops. Some were able to make the best of the situation by remembering all the lessons they were taught through generations of farming.

Chris Rhabol remembers what he learned from his father to help him get through the year.

“I was raised on a farm and I loved running the tractor combines and I knew that’s what I wanted to do. I learned through my dad by experience, books and everything can teach you a lot, but the experience is worth a whole lot,” said Rhabol.

Hagan Hoelscher produces goods in Falls County and recalls the memories he has with his family to help him in the field.

“It’s something that my grandfather was a part of with his parents. He kept it going and he built it and the idea is for my dad and me and my brother to continue that tradition,” said Hoelscher .

Both Rhabol and Hoelscher said they look forward teaching a new generation about farming.

