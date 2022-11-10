Keep the community clean with art

Keep the community clean with art(kbtx)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Arts Council of The Brazos Valley is partnering with Keep Brazos Beautiful to keep the community clean while being creative, in honor of America Recycles Day.

In spirit of the national day, the group will host a Recycled Art Contest.

Programs and grant director Kenya Bracamontes says this is the first time the Arts Council has done an event like this and they hope to do it annually.

Executive Director of Keep Brazos Beautiful Allsion Batte says the contest is prompting local artists to create artwork made from any recycled materials.

“It’s really about awareness and being conscientious when you go to throw something away, being aware of material that can be recycled, and/or reused.”

Artists of any age are encouraged to submit their artwork.

Participants can sign up and submit artwork by bringing it to The Arts Council now through Nov. 12, by 5 p.m. Artwork will be displayed from Nov. 15 to 19.

To sign up, or for more information and contest rules, click here .

