No. 5 Texas A&M Travels to No. 4 Auburn for the NCEA Meet of the Week

AUBURN, Alabama (KBTX) - The No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian team continues Southeastern Conference action with another top-10 test of No. 4 Auburn at the Auburn University Horse Center on Friday at 3 p.m.

Texas A&M’s (3-2, 1-1) matchup with the Tigers (4-1, 2-0) is the National Collegiate Equestrian Association’s Meet of the Week.

“We are excited to compete against Auburn on Friday,” head coach Tana McKay said. “Auburn is always a great program that has talented riders and is always well coached. We have had a couple weeks of training since our last meet, and we are ready to compete again.”

The Tigers lead the all-time series, 28-6, with the Aggies’ last win coming November 18, 2021.

LAST TIME OUT

After getting down early at No. 5 Georgia, the Maroon & White looked to make a second half push that ultimately saw the bulldogs take the meet, 10-8. The meet came down to the final two points in Reining. Ariana Gray, Keesa Luers and Lauren Hanson earned points for the Aggies. Gray was named Most Outstanding Performer in Reining.

The comeback effort started as the Maroon & White secured their fifth consecutive win in Flat, 3-2. Rylee Shufelt beat Jordan Toering on Granite, 89-88. Devon Thomas took care of business against Nora Andrews on Swank, 85-76, and Brooke Brombach, with two 88-point rides in Flat and Fences, beat Sophia Pilla, 88-87 on Corvich.

In Fences, Alexa Leong defeated Catalina Peralta, 85-80, on Clu, while Brombach bested Tessa Brown, 88-77, on Leon, earning MOP honors in Fences.

RIDER OF THE MONTH

Ariana Gray was named the NCEA and SEC Reining Rider of the Month. Gray picked up three Reining wins in October, including one MOP honor. She is 5-0 to start the season in her discipline, averaging 71.5 points.

