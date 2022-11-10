No. 5 Texas A&M Travels to No. 4 Auburn for the NCEA Meet of the Week

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Alabama (KBTX) - The No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian team continues Southeastern Conference action with another top-10 test of No. 4 Auburn at the Auburn University Horse Center on Friday at 3 p.m.

Texas A&M’s (3-2, 1-1) matchup with the Tigers (4-1, 2-0) is the National Collegiate Equestrian Association’s Meet of the Week.

“We are excited to compete against Auburn on Friday,” head coach Tana McKay said. “Auburn is always a great program that has talented riders and is always well coached. We have had a couple weeks of training since our last meet, and we are ready to compete again.”

The Tigers lead the all-time series, 28-6, with the Aggies’ last win coming November 18, 2021.

LAST TIME OUT

After getting down early at No. 5 Georgia, the Maroon & White looked to make a second half push that ultimately saw the bulldogs take the meet, 10-8. The meet came down to the final two points in Reining. Ariana Gray, Keesa Luers and Lauren Hanson earned points for the Aggies. Gray was named Most Outstanding Performer in Reining.

The comeback effort started as the Maroon & White secured their fifth consecutive win in Flat, 3-2. Rylee Shufelt beat Jordan Toering on Granite, 89-88. Devon Thomas took care of business against Nora Andrews on Swank, 85-76, and Brooke Brombach, with two 88-point rides in Flat and Fences, beat Sophia Pilla, 88-87 on Corvich.

In Fences, Alexa Leong defeated Catalina Peralta, 85-80, on Clu, while Brombach bested Tessa Brown, 88-77, on Leon, earning MOP honors in Fences.

RIDER OF THE MONTH

Ariana Gray was named the NCEA and SEC Reining Rider of the Month. Gray picked up three Reining wins in October, including one MOP honor. She is 5-0 to start the season in her discipline, averaging 71.5 points.

HOW TO FOLLOW

The meet will be streamed on the SEC Network + and can be found here. Live stats are available here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The College Station Police Department is addressing concerns from residents, students, and...
In wake of sexual assaults in Bryan, police address rumors, concerns, other crimes
January 13 is AMBER Alert Awareness Day.
Missing College Station teen found safe
Brazos County Roads
Brazos County voters split on transportation propositions
James Arthur Wilson, 31 (left) and Earl Royland Williams, 32 (right)
2 suspects in Madisonville UTV thefts identified, 1 in custody
An Amber Alert has been issued in Texas for Joanna Luna, a San Antonio teen officials believe...
Amber Alert issued for Texas 13-year-old believed abducted

Latest News

AGGIE CROSS COUNTRY
Texas A&M set to host NCAA South Central Regional
baylor scott & white new facility in College Station
Baylor Scott & White new rehab clinic
farmers learn lessons taught by generations before them
From the ground up: Farmers learn lessons from generations before them
Caldwell Hornets football logo
Boone Patterson resigns after two seasons in Caldwell