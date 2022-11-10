Police dismiss trafficking rumors, urge vigilance following Northgate-area sexual assaults

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the wake of two sexual assaults that occurred over the weekend in Bryan, area police departments are addressing concerns from residents, students, and parents. Online posts detailing alleged human trafficking tactics are gaining attention on social media, but Bryan, College Station, and Texas A&M University police departments say these reports “do not pose any credible threat.”

In a joint statement, the area police departments said they’ve all received calls about zip-ties being placed on trash cans. After looking into the zip-tie reports, they didn’t find a link to any criminal activity.

A lot of rumors and hoaxes are going around online right now. There is also a real threat out there and everyone needs to stay on high alert!!



Here’s what we know to be facts and what police are saying about some of those claims: https://t.co/tj7xlTOUdy — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) November 10, 2022

However, the two recent sexual assaults are credible threats that police say the community needs to stay vigilant against.

“The safety of our community has no borders. It is the goal of every law enforcement agency to protect the citizens that we serve,” the statement said.

Two people were attacked and sexually assaulted in the residential area north of the Northgate Entertainment District, roughly between Texas Avenue and Wellborn Road, south of Villa Maria Road. Police are still searching for the suspect. Residents are urged to lock all doors and windows and report any suspicious activity.

“Be the eyes and ears of your police department,” they asked. “If you see something suspicious, please call your local law enforcement agency or 911.”

Police only have a vague description of the suspect, but home surveillance videos of what police say is footage of a person of interest are aiding the investigation.

