Resources continue to be shared following sexual assaults near Northgate

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple law enforcement agencies and programs around the area are sharing resources after two people were sexually assaulted near Northgate this past weekend.

As they continue to search for the person responsible for the attacks, residents and students are on high alert. A person of interest was seen on surveillance video attempting to enter multiple homes.

Bryan and College Station Police have increased their presence around Northgate and nearby residential areas. They are encouraging residents to lock all windows and doors as BPD continues its investigation.

This also has a Corps of Cadets program on campus seeing four times the amount of foot traffic they usually do.

“I think that every student wants to feel safe where they are. And for A&M, we all call this campus home,” Corps Commander Grayson Winchester said.

Corps Escorts are on call once it gets dark. The program sends a pair of cadets to anyone who feels unsafe on campus at night. Winchester says what used to be maybe 15 calls a night, has turned into over 70.

“We’ve had to adjust our procedures to be able to support that kind of demand. So we’ve got over 2000 cadets here in the Corps, and we’re pulling more in who are willing and able to come walk other students around campus.”

Winchester said leaders are anticipating the program to surpass 100 calls in a night. “We’ve adapted to the needs, and we’ll continue to adapt as those needs become present.”

Even though Corps Escorts are only available on campus, it’s just one of the many resources being shared right now. The University Police Department released a statement Wednesday encouraging students to use the ‘Friend Walk’ feature on the Code Maroon App.

UPD also says Blue Light phones located around campus can be used to contact first responders in an emergency. While Corps Escorts and Blue Phones are only found around campus, Winchester says with increased awareness of the program, more and more students are looking to help each other out.

“I’ve had students that are not in the Corps that are calling me to figure out how they can help too,” he said. “It’s been neat to see a campus community even beyond the Corps of Cadets come together and say, ‘hey, we want people to feel safe. We want this to feel like a home. What are the next steps that we can take.’”

Police say it’s important to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately. Contact 911 or Bryan Police at 979-209-5300, College Station Police at 979-764-3600 or University Police at 979-845-2345. The number to contact Corps Escorts can be found on the back of student ID’s.

Here is a photo of a person of interest in these cases.

- Please report any suspicious activity to 979-361-3888 or 911

