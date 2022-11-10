Service Insurance Group encourages life insurance for all

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Life happens fast and can bring about unexpected changes, so it’s always best to be prepared, especially when it comes to life insurance.

According to Bradley Hurt with Service Insurance Group, life insurance can be an essential part of taking care of those you may leave behind.

“It can be very important if the unfortunate event were to happen, where you don’t live the long life we all hope to live. If you leave behind survivors such as a spouse and children or leave expenses that aren’t taken care of, it can be really important to take care.”

Hurt says there are different types of insurance: term life, whole life, and universal life-which will last until you are 100 years old.

According to Hurt, life insurance is not just for the elderly, and young adults should start thinking about it as soon as possible. He says with some policies, you can accumulate cash.

“As I mentioned earlier, whole life or universal life, they can accumulate cash value,” explained Hurt. “A part of what you pay in each month basically goes into a reserved account, and typically say after 20 years, you can pull that cash out. You can borrow against it. Some policies once you paid in 20 years, you build up enough cash value in the policy, and it’s paid for, for the rest of your life. "

The price of your policy depends on your age, health, occupation, hobbies, and habits.

For more information on life insurance or services visit Service Insurance Group’s website here .

