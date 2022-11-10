Texas A&M Board of Regents to meet Thursday to discuss land use for new Brazos County Medical Examiners Office

Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents will convene Thursday afternoon to discuss several topics of interest including a parcel of land that could be used for the new Brazos County Medical Examiners Office.
According to a statement released by the university system on Wednesday, the system is considering authorizing the disposition of approximately 2.5 acres in the south portion of the Texas A&M University’s Health Science Center campus as a future site for a Brazos County medical examiner’s facility.
Last month Brazos County Commissioners approved the allocation of $24 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to build the new facility. City and County leaders say the collaboration with Texas A&M is one of the keys to success for the proposed facility and will be beneficial to the entire community.
“Texas A&M and being able to actually teach all the skills of a doctor who will be a medical examiner that is what Texas A&M interest is and that’s fairly new in my opinion innovative way to make use of a medical examiner’s office,” said Brazos County Judge Duane Peters. “I don’t know of any other university that has coordinated with counties in the creation of a medical examiner’s office to teach out of there.”
The board will also consider naming a sole finalist for the position of President of Prairie View A&M University; authorizing the negotiation of a Master Agreement and one or more ground leases for the development of the Texas A&M-Fort Worth campus along with several other projects.