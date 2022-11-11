Aggieland Outfitters honors veterans with a discount

By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Veterans Day, the nation comes together to honor veterans for their time, service, and dedication to our country. This weekend, Aggieland Outfitters is giving veterans a special offer for all they do.

Director of Marketing Blake Bodin says year round, they usually give veterans 12% off of the entire store.

“It’s our little way of saying thank you for serving this great nation,” said Bodin. “It’s nice to just come in, welcome hand, good ole’ hug, and just say thank you.”

Bodin says, this weekend, however, Aggieland Outfitters will give 20% off to all veterans, their families, or active personnel. He says if you are a veteran and shop in the store all you have to do is show your I.D. for the discount. If you shop online use the promo code ‘Thankyou22′

The 20% discount will be offered for two days only, Friday, Nov. 11 to Saturday, Nov. 12.

