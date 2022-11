BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bremond’s fight comes up short with a 40-36 loss to Fall City in a 2A Division II first round showdown.

Tiger’s quarterback Braylen Wortham ran for a couple touchdowns and had a pick-6 in the first half of the game. The Tigers finish the season with a 8-4 record.

