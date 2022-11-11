Bryan police looking for 13-year-old girl missing for a month ago
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing on Oct. 9.
Mariam Sofia Chavez was last seen at her home in the 2800 block of Old Hearne Road around 2 a.m. that Sunday.
Police say it’s possible she’s still in the area and “being aided by person(s) not related to her.”
Miriam is 5 feet tall, 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information should call the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.