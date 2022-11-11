Bryan Police still investigating sexual assaults ahead of weekend

College Station, Texas (KBTX) - Concerns remain high Friday as the Bryan Police Department continues its search for the person responsible for last weekend’s two sexual assaults.

As people start to kick off their weekend College Station, Bryan, and the Texas A&M University Police Departments have plans to increase their presence near Northgate and the surrounding residential area. Police are encouraging everyone to keep their homes locked and remain vigilant while they investigate.

Berry Ivins owner of The Corner Bar and Rooftop Grill said the situation has shaken the locals and his staff. For those with plans in the area, Ivins suggests making use of the “buddy system.”

“Always have somebody with you at all times,” Ivins said. “If you live around Northgate and you’re going to walk to Northgate don’t do it alone. The same thing goes for all the staff on Northgate, we make sure all of our staff walk out with our male employees.”

Students walking along Northgate said they feel nervous and rumors around campus have continued to fuel the fear.

“I don’t feel like I can go anywhere by myself anymore which is kind of sad,” Texas A&M student Vedanti Maktode said. “Now whenever I go out I always make sure I have people with me. I make sure I’m with a group of guys and if not I know I can call the [Corps of Cadets] guys. It doesn’t feel safe.”

One Texas A&M student said he is concerned for his friends who have to make the trek home in the area at night.

“They go through shady areas, dark areas, through the bars all that,” Texas A&M student Aayush Sharma said. “They don’t have a bike, they’re just walking home and that makes me scared for them.”

Ivins said if a patron shouldn’t be in the bar or making others feel uncomfortable they will ask for them to leave.

“I feel like if they do anything this weekend that CSPD and Bryan PD will be all over them,” Ivins said. “I think they’ll be a huge presence and I think these guys will work hard to get this figured out. They have in the past.”

If you or someone you know is struggling, The Sexual Assault Resource Center of Brazos Valley has a 24/7 crisis hotline that is free and confidential (979) 731-1000.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.