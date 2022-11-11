Celebrate cultural diversity at Brazos Valley Worldfest

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - No two people are exactly the same, and that’s what makes this community so great.

Taking place in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Nov. 12, Brazos Valley Worldfest is the celebration of the international diversity and heritage of the Brazos Valley.

At this free, family-friendly event, you can expect cultural displays, demonstrations, an international film series, food tastings, performances, children’s crafts and educational competitions.

“We love for people to come out, go through the different displays, try different foods, and learn some things they didn’t know about other cultures,” Worldfest President Shannon Madlock said.

Planning for Worldfest starts in the spring and once the school year starts, students get involved with culture displays and volunteering.

“It’s been fun. It’s been long,” Coordinator Rebekka Dudensing said.

You can find the full schedule of performances in the post below.

For more information, you can visit the Destination Bryan website here.

