COLD FRONT DAY! Here is a look at your Friday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The big change we have been talking about all week is finally here! The coldest air of the season so far makes its appearance Friday and drops temperatures through Veterans Day. Let’s walk through your Friday to see what you can expect:

FRIDAY MORNING PRE-10 AM: When you head out to work or to get the kids to school, you may think that you do not need a jacket. While in the moment you may be correct, this could be the biggest mistake you make all day. Friday morning will feel like every morning we have seen this last week - warm, muggy, and some small areas of patchy fog. This will change.

Temperatures will tumble as soon as the front moves in (KBTX)

MID-MORNING TO NOON: The cold front arrives! Winds will begin to shift and pick up speed while temperatures start to drop. The leading edge of colder air reaches the northern Brazos Valley between 9 am and 11am, the central Brazos Valley midday to 2 pm, and the southern end of the area between 2 pm and 4 pm. Shower activity looks to be more spotty in this timeframe, but some of us could start to pick up a bit of rain.

NOON TO 3 PM: Immediately behind the front, we will watch for more scattered rain and a few thunderstorms. With this initial round of rain, we will keep an isolated chance for a storm to pulse up to severe levels. The Storm Prediction Center has the majority of the Brazos Valley under a 1 out of 5 risk to see severe weather. If storms do become severe, the main concerns will be pocket-change-sized hail and gusty winds. However, the window for stronger storms is small. We lose the needed ingredients as the cooler air moves in.

Storm concerns coming along with Friday's cold front (KBTX)

AFTERNOON THROUGH EVENING: Rain could stick around through the afternoon and evening hours. If it does, this should be light to moderate in nature and sub-severe. Temperatures will continue to fall through the afternoon. By the time you are heading home from work, temperatures will be in the mid-50s feeling even cooler with the brisk north wind taking over (Bet you wish you had grabbed the jacket earlier this morning, huh?). Breezy conditions persist, and temperatures will continue to fall. When you wake up Saturday morning thermometers will read in the upper 30s and low 40s across the Brazos Valley.

Rain & rumbles fill in behind as chill air spills in on a breezy/brisk north wind. Gusts 25mph+ arrive after 2pm & blow through the evening hours #bcstx pic.twitter.com/M7URVG0T8z — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) November 11, 2022

Long story short - Friday will bring quite the change to the Brazos Valley, and it looks to stick around for a while. High temperatures look to stay at or below 60 degrees through next weekend with a couple more chances for rain thrown in for good measure. Find the sweatshirts, rain gear, and your best chili recipes (yes there can be beans included), and get ready for some cooler weather!

