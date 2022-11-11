College Station Fire Department teaches kids fire safety

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The College Station Fire Department took a trip to Spring Creek Elementary on Friday to teach kids all about fire and life safety.

Kids in Kindergarten through Fourth grade had the opportunity to get up close and personal with a fire truck, participate in fire escape activities and ask all the “What if” questions they could think of.

Stuart Marrs, Captain at the College Station Fire Department, told KBTX this offers kids an opportunity to learn more about being a firefighter.

“At a young age many kids start to think about what they want to be when they grow up and its just great to see so many kids so interested in firefighters after our presentation,” said Marrs.

Marrs said one of the most important lessons the kids learned on Friday was to always have an escape plan in case of an emergency.

“One thing that we always tell kids and their parents is that its very important to have a plan of where to exit if a fire were to happen in your home,” Marrs said. “Along with that, it was great to see some of our guys get dressed up in full gear and explain why we have to dress up in order to protect ourselves. It can be serious and fun at the same time.”

The College Station Fire Department will have visited all College Station elementary schools by the end of this year. Marrs said they plan to do the same for each year moving forward.

