Elite trio of golf standouts sign with Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s golf team received certification of National Letters of Intent and appropriate paperwork for three of the most coveted high school players in the nation, head coach Brian Kortan announced Thursday.

The elite trio of Jake Maggert, Aaron Pounds and Jack Usner all attended The Woodlands Christian Academy where they won back-to-back TAPPS 5A State Championships in 2021 and ‘22. They all played in the 2022 USGA Junior Amateur at Bandon Dunes in Oregon.

“I met these three when they came to golf camp together nearly seven years ago,” Kortan said. “I believed back then they would all have a chance to be great players if they chose golf over other sports. They put in a ton of work to become three of the best players in Texas. They have great families which have supported them every step of the way. It’s unique to have a class with three players from the same school who are best friends. I’m really excited to see where they will lead this program in the coming years. They all have huge aspirations and want to do memorable things while competing in the Maroon & White.”

Two of the signees have deep lineage with Texas A&M Athletics. Maggert is the son of PGA Tour veteran and former Aggie golf standout Jeff Maggert. Pounds is the brother of a pair of Texas A&M soccer stars. Haley Pounds was an All-SEC performer in 2015 and ‘16. Taylor Pounds, in her third season with the Aggies, earned SEC All-Tournament recognition as a freshman in 2020.

Jake Maggert | The Woodlands, Texas (The Woodlands Christian Academy)

Maggert enjoyed a successful summer 2022, starting with qualifying for the United States Junior Amateur Championship in June. He won the 2022 Accenture Northwest Arkansas Junior in September and followed it up with a runner-up finish at the Billy Horschel Junior Championship presented by Zurich. Maggert experienced a meteoric rise in the rankings, climbing 200 spots in the Junior Golf Scoreboard rankings to No. 85 in his class, as well as climbing to No. 49 on the overall Rolex AJGA Ranking. On the Southern Texas PGA Junior Golf circuit, he posted runner-up finishes at the 2021 Gobble Classic and the 2020 Fore! Challenge.

Maggert on Texas A&M…

“Playing collegiately at Texas A&M has always been a dream for me since I started playing golf. The way Coach Kortan, Coach Fast and the players have embraced me makes Texas A&M feel like home. I can’t wait to put on the Maroon & White and build upon what the Aggies before me have done.”

Kortan on Maggert…

“Jake is really talented and will be a big part of the program. He is a great fit with his competitive attitude and tireless work ethic. He has put in a ton of time in the last few seasons. It shows as he made a steady climb up the rankings with several high finishes, including his first AJGA win this summer in Arkansas. His father, Jeff Maggert, is an Aggie and he had a tremendous professional career. We are grateful Jake joined us in Aggieland and we look forward to watching him develop and compete in Maroon & White.”

Aaron Pounds | The Woodlands, Texas (The Woodlands Christian Academy)

Pounds is a two-time AJGA Rolex Junior All-American and was slotted as the No. 1 player in the 2023 recruiting class. He was selected 2021-22 All-USA Today National High School Boys Golfer of the Year and 2022 Houston Chronicle Private School Player of the Year. Pounds helped the United States win the Junior Presidents Cup in 2022, logging a 2-0-1 in his competition. He claimed the individual title at the 2022 TAPPS Class 5A State Championship. He won the 2021 Texas Junior Amateur by two strokes. Pounds claimed the title at The Greenwood Cup, one of the most prestigious junior tournaments in Texas, in 2021 and ‘22. He paced the West squad to victory at the 2022 Wyndham Cup, carding a 4-0-0 performance. Pounds advanced to the Round of 32 at the 2022 USGA Amateur Four-Ball Championship teamed with Jack Usner. He was named the 2021 South Texas PGA Junior Golfer of the Year. Pounds is currently No. 19 in the overall Rolex AJGA Rankings.

Pounds on Texas A&M…

“As a young kid, attending Aggie Golf Camp was always the highlight of my summer. I quickly fell in love with Texas A&M’s community, culture and traditions. Additionally, the Aggie golf team’s exceptional reputation and supportive coaches made my decision easy. I am eager to represent the Maroon & White and cannot wait to be an Aggie!”

Kortan on Pounds…

“Aaron is one of the best junior players in the country and has the resume to back it up. He is a tremendous athlete with outstanding work ethic. Aaron has had a ton of success nationally which led to him earning the No. 1 ranking in the ‘23 class this past summer. He comes from a long line of Aggies, including his soccer playing sisters Haley and Taylor. Aaron knows what it means to be an Aggie and we are excited to see him compete for Texas A&M.”

Jack Usner | The Woodlands, Texas (The Woodlands Christian Academy)

For the class of 2023, Usner ranks No. 7 on the Junior Golf Scoreboard and No. 9 on the Rolex AJGA Ranking. His resume at AJGA Opens includes five top 5s and nine top 10s. In addition to the 2022 USGA Junior Amateur, Usner qualified for the USGA Amateur Four-Ball Championship for 2022 and ‘23. He finished second at the 2022 TAPPS Class 5A State Championship. Usner advanced to the Round of 32 at the 2022 USGA Amateur Four-Ball Championship teamed with Aaron Pounds. He finished fifth at the prestigious AJGA Simplify Boys Championship at Carlton Woods. Usner earned AJGA Junior All-America recognition in 2020. He claimed the title at the 2020 AJGA Stacey Lewis Invitational.

Usner on Texas A&M…

“The Aggie tradition is so special. Being raised in Texas as a Texas golfer, I just wanted to be a part of it.”

Kortan on Usner…

“I’ve been watching Jack develop into one of the very best players in the ‘23 class for several years. He has played at a very high level the past few years on the national scene, leading to a bunch of AJGA top 10s. He has put a ton of effort into preparing to play at this level. From the gym to the course, Jack hasn’t left a stone unturned. His playing success speaks volumes about his talent and desire to be the best player he can be. Jack is really athletic and competitive which makes him a great fit for our program. We are thrilled he is joining us in Aggieland.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.