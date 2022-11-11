Find book clubs for all ages and upcoming events at Bryan + College Station Public Library

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hanging out at the library isn’t just for kids. The Bryan + College Station Public Library System is offering programs for all ages.

“We have several different book clubs that are going on,” said Branch Manager Derika Bailey. “We have a teen book club that is on Wednesday, Nov. 30. We get copies of books to give to teens.”

Teen Read is a book club for 7th through 12th graders. Books are provided by a grant from the Institute of Museum Library Science and Texas State Library Archives Commission.

Other programs such as the Teen Career Panel are driven by professionals volunteering their time to discuss what their career is all about.

“We want to give our teens the ability to talk to professionals in different fields so they have a better understanding of what it’s truly like to become in that profession,” Bailey said. “We have had the fire station come out and speak to our youth, we’ve had the police station come out. In December, we are actually having a judge and several lawyers come out.”

There are also events for adults. Book tastings are a fun-filled events where various types of genres are showcased and hors-d’oeuvres are served for people 18 or older.

There are also other resources offered too.

“We have many things other than just books available at the library and a lot of those things are available electronically,” said Senior Library Assistant Kyle Hardin. “Getting a library card gives you access to many of those things including things like Libby, which is the online component for checking out books, eBooks, and audiobooks. Also, we have some educational apps. Sora is helpful for learning how to read and teaching folks how to get those skills. We also have tutor.com access which is a more general learning resource.”

Upcoming programs can be found on the calendar.

