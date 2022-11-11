High school students organize ceremony for local heroes

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - IL Texas Aggieland High School students started Friday’s school day by honoring those who live out their motto “others before self.” Students organized a Veterans Day program to honor local veterans and thank them for their service.

The program included music from the school’s band and chorus, student speeches and a keynote address from local veteran Jonathan Shirley. He spoke on the importance of togetherness and challenged them to live out selfless service daily.

“I think going forward in their adult lives, whether that be politics or military service or even volunteer organizations that we as Americans need to help each other and get through rough times,” Shirley said.

Sheila Smith, the school’s assistant principal, said the program was a great opportunity for the students to thank heroes like Shirley who they may have never met before.

“Our school motto is ‘others before self,’ and I feel like a veteran is the perfect example of showing that so it’s really just a way for them to see how you can put others before self in many different areas,” Smith said.

The assistant principal said it’s important for all veterans to know that they’re loved and appreciated every day.

