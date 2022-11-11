Holiday Ham Drive collecting donations to feed local families

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two local ladies are helping feed the community one ham at a time.

Several years ago, Jill Fouch and Lauren Puente launched the Holiday Ham Drive, and they’ve been able to collect thousands of dollars in donations and provide dozens of hams to area families during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons.

They are currently collecting donations to buy hams for local Bryan ISD, College Station ISD and Navasota ISD families who need a little extra help this Thanksgiving and Christmas. Any and all amounts are welcome, but the hams cost $30 each.

To donate, you can Venmo $30 to @holiday-ham.

