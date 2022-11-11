Houston Elementary hosts ‘Grateful for our Veterans’ parade and performance

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Houston Elementary hosted their annual parade and performance honoring Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

The “Grateful for our Veterans” event kicked off with students from the Bryan High School drumline leading a parade through the elementary school followed by veterans. After the two lap parade, the audience gathered in the school gym for a performance by the Rudder High School RangeRettes as well as songs and poetry recited by the third graders. The “Star Spangled Banner” was performed with sign language that the students have been working on since the end of September.

Hailey Broussard, the music teacher at Houston Elementary School helped lead and organize the event.

“I love my job... it makes my heart happy to see my students be successful and sing beautifully and make an impact with some really important people like our veterans and their parents who work really hard in our community...so it’s just my way to give back.”

The event ended with the third graders gifting veterans their Thank You artwork banners they created in art class.

“I’m retired so I have plenty of time on my hands...when you go to something like this, it made me feel good, it made me feel appreciated, and that’s good, especially for us veterans. You never forget those things,” said Sat Carpio, a retired combat veteran.

