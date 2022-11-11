Journey to the Land of the Sweets with Ballet Brazos

By Caleb Britt
Published: Nov. 11, 2022
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Get ready for a night of magic and enchantment. Ballet Brazos is gearing up for its 11th annual production of “The Nutcracker” Dec. 2-3 at the Rudder Auditorium at Texas A&M.

The show captures a dream that’s brought to life. The character Clara is taken on a magical journey after receiving a nutcracker doll at a Christmas party. She goes to places like the snow forest and the Land of the Sweets.

“Every year, it’s truly a magical experience for our dancers and for our patrons,” the show’s artistic director Suzanne Moreau said.

The dance company works hard to bring new elements to the show every year. This year’s shows will feature acclaimed ballet dancers Kathryn Morgan as the Sugar Plum Fairy and George Sanders as her Cavalier. KBTX’s chief meteorologist Shel Winkley will also be the first celebrity Mother Ginger.

“It’s just going to be so exciting to see,” Moreau said.

Along with the show being a holiday tradition, “The Nutcracker” is a rite of passage for dancers, according to Moreau. She said many dancers grow up watching the show and work their way from having a mouse role to becoming the lead as the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Moreau knows firsthand how much work and dedication goes into the show. She’s a dancer who spent many years performing in “The Nutcracker” with a different dance company. The artistic director said the Ballet Brazos dancers practice an average of 15-20 hours in the studio to train for the shows.

“For me to be able to have the opportunity to be one of the directors and just to continue seeing the magic on the stage, it’s pretty unbelievable,” Moreau said.

Experience some of that magic from the dancers below.

For more information on the show and tickets, click here. This year’s experience will have pre-show events including a storytime with Clara, a red carpet photo area and a Nutcracker Market.

